Aaron Rodgers Gets Trolled On Jeopardy

In case you weren't aware, Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback of the Green Bay Packers - my team - is hosting the game show Jeopardy for two weeks. On his first day, one of the contestants trolled Rodgers to perfection:

And in case some of you don't understand the reference, CNN explains:

"Who wanted to kick that field goal?" Shewfelt wrote, in reference to the Packers' controversial decision to kick a field goal when they were down eight points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the last two minutes of the NFC championship game in January. The decision ultimately cost the Packers a trip to the Super Bowl.

You just gotta love Rodgers' reaction to that. Clearly, he was caught off guard for a second.

