Fiesta Block Party Breaks Out Outside Aaron Schlossberg's Home

New Yorkers gave racist lawyer Aaron Schlossberg a taste of his own medicine tonight, regaling him with the resplendent sounds of a full Mariachi band outside his Manhattan apartment.

Source: New York Post

A Mariachi band triumphantly played at a protest Friday outside the home of the Midtown lawyer caught on camera hurling racist insults at Spanish-speaking restaurant workers.

More than 100 people gathered in front of Aaron Schlossberg’s abode on West 60th Street near 10th Avenue to wave signs, chant “Ole, Ole! Throw him out!” and feast on free tacos.

...

On Tuesday, Schlossberg, 42, was caught in a hate-filled rant, threatening to have restaurant workers “kicked out of my country” for speaking Spanish at Fresh Kitchen on Madison Avenue near East 39th Street.

The social justice group Millennials for Revolution raised $1,094 on a GoFundMe page to provide the band and tacos for the protest, a member of the group said.