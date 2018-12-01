SAD: Party For Rudy Giuliani Cancelled Because No One Wants To Go

Fans and friends of Rudy Giuliani planned to throw a party early in 2019 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his election as Mayor of New York City. But there was one problem: The New York Daily News is reporting that poor Rudy had to cancel his party because no one wants to come.

A source reportedly said that the plans "fizzled out" because Giuliani is "too toxic" which I think is the politically correct way of saying that no one likes him at all. He has lost any political or social capital he earned due to his close friendship and legal representation (I use that term loosely) of Donald Trump.

The party was scheduled to take place at the very hotel where Giuliani celebrated his win, the New York Hilton. A source joked that if the party had gone forward “it’d be like a mafia wedding”, probably referencing all the shady types of people that Rudy and Trump associate with.

Rudy tried to downplay the party cancellation, claiming he had nothing to do with it.

Rudy said: “If there was a party for me, it was a surprise party. I don’t know anything about a party. If you find something out, let me know.”

Poor Rudy.