New York State Bar Association May Dis-Bar Rudy Giuliani

Uh oh, the NY Bar launches Investigation Into Rudy's, ahem, behavior.
By John Amato
Here at Crooksandliars.com, I have written many posts regarding Rudy Giuliani's behavior and conduct as the supposed personal attorney of Donald Trump.

Without detailing all of his immoral actions these last four years, his recent behavior during the
#StoptheSteal conspiracy movement, Giuliani helped motivate Trump's most ardent MAGA supporters to descend on Washington DC and engage in "trial by combat" at what was billed as the "Wild Protest".

During Trump's despicable speech on January 6, Giuliani was a speaker at the event, making these seditious remarks:

"Who hides evidence? Criminals hide evidence... So let's have trial by combat."

And deadly combat is what America had after the speeches ended. Trump told his minions to go to the Capitol and revolt against the certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory.

At long last, the NYSBA is taking action against Rudy's lack of professionalism.

As widely reported, these efforts included the commencement and prosecution of court actions in multiple states without any evidentiary basis whatsoever. In each and every instance, these actions were appropriately dismissed by the courts in which they were brought.

As the nation’s largest voluntary state bar association, NYSBA has a responsibility to defend and protect the rule of law. Based on these complaints, and the statement Mr. Giuliani uttered shortly before the attack on the Capitol, NYSBA President Scott M. Karson has launched an inquiry pursuant to the Association’s bylaws to determine whether Mr. Giuliani should be removed from the membership rolls of the Association.

NYSBA’s bylaws state that “no person who advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States, or of any state, territory or possession thereof, or of any political subdivision therein, by force or other illegal means, shall be a member of the Association.” Mr. Giuliani’s words quite clearly were intended to encourage Trump supporters unhappy with the election’s outcome to take matters into their own hands. Their subsequent attack on the Capitol was nothing short of an attempted coup, intended to prevent the peaceful transition of power.

Giuliani needs his law license revoked as well.

UPDATE: The plot thickens...

