'Crazy Rudy' Greets NY Subway Goers

Call the phone number and you get a voicemail that promises "will work when drunk".

Rudy Giuliani is off the rails, according to a cheeky ad that popped up in the New York City subway Tuesday.

The satirical ad, which was spotted on at least one A train Tuesday afternoon, touts the ex-New York mayor-turned-Trump attorney’s “crazy” legal services, including “back-channel deals” and “cable news appearances.”

The blue-banner ad also features a mug of Giuliani with his tongue partially out of his mouth, along with a phone number and a link to “CrazyRudyLaw.com.”

“At least I’m assuming its fake! lol,” a straphanger who discovered the “Crazy Rudy” ad told the Daily News.

The ad’s phone number leads to a belligerent voicemail, where a male voice blares, “You have called the law offices of crazy Rudy! We specialize in back channel deals, cable news appearances and will work when drunk!”