Report: There's No Tuna In Subway's Tuna Sandwich

A lab test commissioned by the New York Times found no traces of tuna DNA in over 60 sandwiches tested.
By Ed Scarce

The lab offered two explanations, the first being that "Subway’s tuna is so heavily processed that if there is tuna in their sandwiches, it couldn’t be clearly identified. The second possibility is that there’s no tuna." Neither is exactly reassuring, is it?

The New York Times commissioned the test because of a recent lawsuit against Subway that claimed the same thing, that there was no tuna in their tuna.

Source: New York Daily News

A lab test set up by the New York Times reportedly detected no tuna DNA in 60 inches of tuna sandwiches that were examined. The experiment included sandwiches from three Subway shops in Los Angeles. Of course, there’s a catch.

According to a spokesperson from the unidentified lab that conducted the testing, there are two possibilities for their inability to detect tuna. The first explanation is that Subway’s tuna is so heavily processed that if there is tuna in their sandwiches, it couldn’t be clearly identified. The second possibility is that there’s no tuna.

The testing, which the Times said cost $500, included a polymerase chain reaction test, which searched for DNA of five different tuna species.

