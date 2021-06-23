Report: There's No Tuna In Subway's Tuna Sandwich

The lab offered two explanations, the first being that "Subway’s tuna is so heavily processed that if there is tuna in their sandwiches, it couldn’t be clearly identified. The second possibility is that there’s no tuna." Neither is exactly reassuring, is it?

The New York Times commissioned the test because of a recent lawsuit against Subway that claimed the same thing, that there was no tuna in their tuna.

Source: New York Daily News

