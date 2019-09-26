The New York Times Is Up To Their Old Tricks: A Tale Told In Tweets

Maybe the single most frustrating part of being a long-time blogger is having to watch media organizations --and especially the New York Times -- perform the same hackery, over and over and over.

I am forever explaining to people that reporters are lazy. This is not a flip statement or an exaggeration, it's my professional observation from 20 years' experience as a newspaper editor. Reporters who are thorough, ethical, and self-motivated are out there, but they're the exception, not the rule. I've been fortunate to know reporters like that, but they stand out for a reason.

This is why reporters need a large stable of good editors -- to force them out of their comfort zones, and make them fill in the gaping holes in their stories. (The New York Times really needs to bring back their public editor, too.) One classic piece of lazy hackery? Returning to the same sources again and again, making no apparent effort to find new ones.

A few months ago, I pointed out that a "random" focus group to which CNN returns is really a group of pro-Trump Republican activists and candidates.

Now it's the same entirely predictable path worn by the New York Times. Follow along with this:

No, the New York Times did not talk to six "swing voters" about impeachment. The article quotes a handful of devout GOP voters who the NYT has repeatedly interviewed multiple times. A thread....

NOTE: The Times reporter praising this story has since deleted her tweet.

Lol you deleted this but the internet remembers.

The NYT article includes an interview with Donna, presented as a swing voters who doesn't favor impeachment.



The problem? NYT interviewed the same woman last year. She voted for Trump and the Republicans again in the Midterm.



This isn't a swing voter.

The NYT article also includes an interview with Trisha, who admits she's been to 23 Trump campaign rallies. 23! She wrote a book about Trump! NYT has interviewed her at least twice in the past two years.



She's a Trump fanatic, not a swing voter.

The NYT article also includes an interview with Reggie. Reggie was highlighted in an AP story last year entitled 'In the heart of Trump country, his base remains unshaken.' Reggie has a portrait of Robert E. Lee hanging in his living room.



No, Reggie is not a swing voter.

The NYT is repeating its exact same 2016 reporting antics, presenting devout Trump supporters as some sort of forgotten swing constituency. Why does this keep happening, and why do they keep going back to the same individuals for interviews?

How frequently has this happened? @gregpinelo not only guessed the NYT would do this 'swing voter on the street' reporting, but correctly guessed exactly how many interviews they'd reference!

The "paper of record"? Hah.

Meanwhile, the Times reporter who deleted her tweet is trying to dig herself out of it.