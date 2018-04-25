New York Times Is At It Again: Normalizing Racists Is Their Jam

Michael is a racist who compared Republicans voting against Hillary Clinton to the passengers on Flight 93, and he did it anonymously, which also makes him a coward. But sure, @nytimes , give him a cute, quirky farewell. pic.twitter.com/mMNs2rTS2J

Oh, New York Times. I thank the Flying Spaghetti Monster in the sky that I can write off the money I send to you for a subscription. Once again, you show us who you are with your normalizing racists and Trump while crapping on Clinton and pretty much every minority ever. This time it's your cute and affectionate tribute to Michael Anton, who is leaving this disastrous Republican administration before he can get canned. (So, he's a coward, too.)

General McMaster’s relationship with Mr. Trump, however, was a soufflé that never rose. After he was forced out in favor of Mr. Bolton, Mr. Anton decided to leave rather than risk a similar fate. He announced plans to join the Kirby Center, the Washington outpost of Hillsdale College, a conservative school in Michigan, where he will write and lecture. But there was that last bit of unfinished business.

Ya see, Anton was a trained chef, and Francophile, and he had this adorable dream of cooking a state dinner in the White House! OMG! Isn't that just the BEST? The Times was like, "Get someone over there QUICK and make sure to get it into the POLITICS section, too, because even though under other circumstances this would go into our Women's Section (wait, we don't have a Women's section anymore? Why not? Dammit.)"

Aaaaanyhow, they do at least mention that he was a darling of the right, especially because he based an entire book on a disgusting comparison between Hillary Clinton and the hijackers of Flight 93 on 9/11. But, hey - he can wrap canapes like a pro.

If this were the first time, I could forgive the Old Gray Lady. Maybe. But it's not. Let's see: There is the time the NYT normalized Nazis living in America in 2017. There's the time the NYT normalized Trump's ignorance. And my personal favorite, the NYT asked its readers to "say something nice" about Trump. There are so many more...and though I no longer am shocked by it, we should all continue to point it out and hold the most venerable media accountable for it.

↓ Story continues below ↓

This piece on Anton makes me wonder. During World War 2, would I have seen a New York Times headline that read, "Chief Auschwitz Doctor Gets Childhood Wish: Skiing with Olympic Alpine Champion Willy Bogner!" I mean, Mengele did love to ski...