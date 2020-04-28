Hannity Flips Out, Is Smacked Down By New York Times

Sean Hannity is a rich man with a persecution complex. That's a good thing when you're an attorney who likes racking up billable hours.
These days, Sean is very upset that people are claiming his dismissal of COVID19 has led to the deaths of some of his viewers. The New York Times has published editorials and yes, news items to that effect, which makes Sean even more upset. Rich men with persecution complexes often turn to their lawyers to fix it for them.
Sean Hannity then announced that his "libel attorney," Charles J. Harder, who Law and Order calls "the well-known attorney for President Donald Trump who 'killed Gawker.'"
My guess is Sean has multiple attorneys and too bad one of them, Michael Cohen, is currently incarcerated.
Anyway, Charles Harder and his billable-hour paralegals sent The Times a TWELVE-PAGE letter outlining their rich client's grievance. (ka-ching)
David E. McCraw is the New York Times general counsel. That means he has one client and is on staff at the newspaper. There's nothing in it for him to waste any extra time on this issue.
Sixty-one words oughta do it.
Sean got what he wanted, a chance to "threaten legal action" on his multiple media outlets. And his "libel attorney" will get paid on time, the end.