Hannity Flips Out, Is Smacked Down By New York Times

Sean Hannity is a rich man with a persecution complex. That's a good thing when you're an attorney who likes racking up billable hours.

These days, Sean is very upset that people are claiming his dismissal of COVID19 has led to the deaths of some of his viewers. The New York Times has published editorials and yes, news items to that effect, which makes Sean even more upset. Rich men with persecution complexes often turn to their lawyers to fix it for them.

HANNITY: The same people now accusing the president, even yours truly, pretty much of murder, killing people who passed away from the coronavirus, when nothing could be further from the truth. What they wrote was false, it is provably false, and rather than do the ethical, honest, ‘journalistic’ thing which would be correct and that’s to retract and apologize, they secretly stealth edited their mistake. To me, an admission of guilt. The stealth addition rendered their phony headline false. There is no lie the mob and the media won’t tell, no slander they won’t spread, no hoax to insane to pass off as actual news. When I said journalism is dead and buried in 2007, I thought I was right. I had no idea how right I was.

Sean Hannity then announced that his "libel attorney," Charles J. Harder, who Law and Order calls "the well-known attorney for President Donald Trump who 'killed Gawker.'"

My guess is Sean has multiple attorneys and too bad one of them, Michael Cohen, is currently incarcerated.

Anyway, Charles Harder and his billable-hour paralegals sent The Times a TWELVE-PAGE letter outlining their rich client's grievance. (ka-ching)

David E. McCraw is the New York Times general counsel. That means he has one client and is on staff at the newspaper. There's nothing in it for him to waste any extra time on this issue.

Sixty-one words oughta do it.

New: NYT counsel @DavidMcCraw responds to Hannity 12-page legal threat -- made via the lawyer he shares with Trump, Charles Harder -- with 61 words, concluding: "In response to your request for an apology and retraction, our answer is 'no.''' pic.twitter.com/1jKju7fFHx — jimrutenberg (@jimrutenberg) April 28, 2020

Sean got what he wanted, a chance to "threaten legal action" on his multiple media outlets. And his "libel attorney" will get paid on time, the end.