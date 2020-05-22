Entertainment
Steve Doocy Caught Lying: He Is Broadcasting From Home Because His BOSS Said So

After constantly pushing and prodding New Yorkers to leave their homes, Doocy tries to portray work-from-home as "government overreach," until he has to admit that Fox News is following CDC guidelines.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Fox and Friends is having a hard time pretending people must ignore stay-at-home orders (to help Trump's election prospects) all the while THEY stay sheltered and isolated.

During a segment on Friday's program attacking New York City for continuing to protect its people, co-host Steve Doocy claimed all the people are sick of being closed in and are ready to move outside.

I and many others have criticized them for staying safely hidden away and protected while demanding others to ignore coronavirus guidelines.

Doocy then tried to lie about why their program is not back in the studio with a studio audience.

“All of us are in really restrictive areas right now and that’s why we are not all sitting together on the couch, or even in the same studio because the government won’t let us right now,” Doocy said.

Brian Kilmeade then went on a long unhinged rant and claimed New York City was now the safest possible location that you can be in.

This was so nuts that it even forced tepid Ainsley to correct him on that assumption.

And then later in the program realizing that Doocy just lied to their audience about why they are all adhering to safe distancing and stay-at-home orders, Steve tried to clarify his remarks.

He spent all of 22 seconds on it.

Doocy said, "You know as the country slowly reopens, I mentioned earlier, we were broadcasting from separate remote locations cause the government won’t let us."

“I need to clarify. We are simply following government protocols and guidelines. And ultimately, if you are lucky enough that you can work from home, you should,” he said.

They are following the protocols because they don't want to get infected. And it's Fox News management that is ordering this, based on CDC guidelines and a desire to avoid multiple infections in-studio.

Yes, and telling their audience: make sure that YOU disregard all these government protocols and guidelines because Trump needs you to go out and start working no matter if you get infected, infect others or even eventually die from the coronavirus.

Brought to you by Trump TV's death cult.

