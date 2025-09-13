Ken Paxton Caught In Affair With Christian Influencer

It must be somewhat daunting for Ken Paxton right now. He's trying to juggle going through a messy divorce, running for the U.S. Senate, and breaking the law daily as the top legal advisor in Texas, all while managing to avoid getting impeached or arrested in recent years.

This latest problem, though, would seem to end his U.S. Senate aspirations. It's one thing to have had an affair in the past, quite another to have one during the race that breaks up not only your own marriage, but also the marriage of the other woman you were involved with. Even Texas Republicans take a dim view of that sort of thing, especially with a Christian influencer and mother of seven.

Source: The Daily Mail

Texas's controversial Attorney General has been caught in a shocking sex scandal - less than two years after cheating on his wife with his mistress. The Daily Mail can exclusively reveal Ken Paxton, 62, was secretly seeing a married Christian influencer behind the backs of both their partners. Multiple sources confirm mother-of-seven Tracy Duhon, 57, who is also an author, is the reason the politician's relationship crumbled earlier this summer.

Texas State Senator Angela Paxton announced in July their 38-year marriage was over in a stinging tweet, citing 'biblical grounds'. It is not the first time Ken Paxton has been rocked by scandal, having been caught cheating on Angela in 2023 with his former mistress Laura Olsen. He was impeached by the state house, accused of misusing his office and taking bribes while trying to get a job for his lover, allegations he denied all along and was acquitted of in the state senate. His wife stood by him through that first scandal. But the latest incident with Duhon appears to have been the last straw, and could threaten Paxton's latest bid to become a US senator.

The British tabloid goes into a fair bit of detail about how the pair met at the Kentucky Derby in 2024, began their affair immediately, and often had "multiple rendezvous on trips across the country and even overseas." And how on social media, "Duhon bragged about her 27-year marriage to Troy Duhon, the wealthy owner of 39 car dealerships." And with an active social media presence, where she was often "discussing the power of prayer, and advising others on how to navigate death and other difficult times of their lives."

Never a dull moment for Texas's most corrupt public official.

The MAGA star Ken Paxton is back in the news again. pic.twitter.com/ej7fq4OlCk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 12, 2025

And his wife, state senator Angela Paxton, a couple of months ago.