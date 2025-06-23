Voter REAMS Jake Tapper On LIVE TV

What this American voter and former fan of Jake Tapper had to say to him on C-SPAN as he tried to whore out his shitty, tabloid book, <em><strong>was absolutely glorious.</strong></em>
By Cliff SchecterJune 23, 2025

What this American voter and former fan of Jake Tapper had to say to him on C-SPAN as he tried to whore his shitty, tabloid book out, was absolutely glorious.

As you probably know, Tapper’s new-ish book dives into former President Biden’s "cognitive state." But wait, plot twist(!), Biden isn’t President. Meanwhile, the guy who just illegally bombed Iran and has the nuclear codes, Jakes all good with, apparently. A man who tweets out nuclear threats to Iran, and probably still thinks Nancy Pelosi is Nikki Haley, when not ranting about sharks and batteries.

But Tapper, ever the centrist-y, centrist fraud, decided it was more pressing to psychoanalyze the retiree in Delaware than the raving lunatic leading a cult and trying to end democracy, if not get us into a shooting and/or bombing war first. So this is just Must See TV, as he gets taken apart on camera and can't do anything about it.

Give it a watch! And support indy media by subscribing to Cliff's Edge Youtube & Blue Amp Substack!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon