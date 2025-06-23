Voter REAMS Jake Tapper On LIVE TV

What this American voter and former fan of Jake Tapper had to say to him on C-SPAN as he tried to whore his shitty, tabloid book out, was absolutely glorious.

As you probably know, Tapper’s new-ish book dives into former President Biden’s "cognitive state." But wait, plot twist(!), Biden isn’t President. Meanwhile, the guy who just illegally bombed Iran and has the nuclear codes, Jakes all good with, apparently. A man who tweets out nuclear threats to Iran, and probably still thinks Nancy Pelosi is Nikki Haley, when not ranting about sharks and batteries.

But Tapper, ever the centrist-y, centrist fraud, decided it was more pressing to psychoanalyze the retiree in Delaware than the raving lunatic leading a cult and trying to end democracy, if not get us into a shooting and/or bombing war first. So this is just Must See TV, as he gets taken apart on camera and can't do anything about it.

