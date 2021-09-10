Twitter Tells Jake Tapper: Both Sides Don't

Jake Tapper tried to play devil's advocate, maybe? On CNN's New Day Friday, he sure did go full "both sides do it."

JAKE TAPPER: Something that is worth debating and discussing is the fact that we are in a world now, a society now where misinformation is part of the problem, right. And it's not just on the right. It's not just conservatives, although this anti-vaccine, anti-science hold on too many people in the Republican Party, too many people in conservative media is quite stark. But you see people on the left, people who are apolitical also expressing skepticism about this.

Tapper went on to note that lefties believed in quack peach-pit cancer treatments in the '70s. And that the ironclad rule of the beltway is you never actually blame members of the voting public for being dumbasses: "I don't think scolding is the approach. There are these purveyors of misinformation out there and they're not just on the right...instead of shaming the liars and trying to educate the people being lied to, he [Biden] is scolding the people being lied to. And, again, as with the election lie, you can get mad at the people who believe the lies, but the villains are the liars."

Except, Jake, when those "believing the lie" then physically attack vaccine clinics, cough on the uninfected, and violently disrupt air travel.

Jake goes on with Something something Robert F. Kennedy Jr. But elected officials in the Democratic Party do not PANDER to the anti-vaxx crowd, Jake. Note that even Trump won't disagree with the covidiots who have chosen to be brainwashed by Laura Ingraham. Both sides are NOT the same, Jake, even though saying that apparently violates CNN policy.

Polls show those behaving responsibly are more than ready for some Presidential scolding --and consequences-- for those who insist on extending and expanding the pandemic.

Striking finding from new CNN poll:



*63 percent* of college educated whites approve of Biden's handling of Covid.



56% overall approve.https://t.co/D8IwhOjgdN



This again suggests that there's a real opportunity here to energize the educated whites who have shifted to Dems: https://t.co/kfjJKSdmx0 — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 10, 2021

Really is remarkable how popular COVID vaccine mandates are, and yet we’re about to have weeks of the news media pretending it’s close bc Fox News and elected Republicans are yelling about it https://t.co/fIJHyJj5b2 — גל החום נמשך (@SababaUSA) September 10, 2021

Twitter reacted:

@jaketapper How many have to die to make you understand that we, decent human beings, have lost all patience with your both siderism, and we must be nicer to the screaming, yelling BULLIES? Just because you are safe in your elite bubble does not give comfort to the rest of us. — JudithCardamone (@JudithCardamone) September 10, 2021

Shorter Jake Tapper, "It's not the lemmings fault they're lemmings".



Sounds elitist to me. — Fred Harding (@OPCGhost) September 10, 2021

Scolding is the right track. My patience with the unvaccinated has not thinned, it has run out. — Oliver Kite Fan (@flyfishingVol) September 10, 2021

@jaketapper should go visit some overwhelmed ICU's and then whine about POTUS' tone. We're all tired of trying to "understand" the willfully ignorant and placating infantile adults - like you're doing. That's why you're a CNN host and he's POTUS. Leadership. — Fran (@berkfran) September 10, 2021