Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Twitter Tells Jake Tapper: Both Sides Don't

Jake Tapper tries to blame Joe Biden for "scolding" anti-vaxxers.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Jake Tapper tried to play devil's advocate, maybe? On CNN's New Day Friday, he sure did go full "both sides do it."

JAKE TAPPER: Something that is worth debating and discussing is the fact that we are in a world now, a society now where misinformation is part of the problem, right. And it's not just on the right. It's not just conservatives, although this anti-vaccine, anti-science hold on too many people in the Republican Party, too many people in conservative media is quite stark. But you see people on the left, people who are apolitical also expressing skepticism about this.

Tapper went on to note that lefties believed in quack peach-pit cancer treatments in the '70s. And that the ironclad rule of the beltway is you never actually blame members of the voting public for being dumbasses: "I don't think scolding is the approach. There are these purveyors of misinformation out there and they're not just on the right...instead of shaming the liars and trying to educate the people being lied to, he [Biden] is scolding the people being lied to. And, again, as with the election lie, you can get mad at the people who believe the lies, but the villains are the liars."

Except, Jake, when those "believing the lie" then physically attack vaccine clinics, cough on the uninfected, and violently disrupt air travel.

Jake goes on with Something something Robert F. Kennedy Jr. But elected officials in the Democratic Party do not PANDER to the anti-vaxx crowd, Jake. Note that even Trump won't disagree with the covidiots who have chosen to be brainwashed by Laura Ingraham. Both sides are NOT the same, Jake, even though saying that apparently violates CNN policy.

Polls show those behaving responsibly are more than ready for some Presidential scolding --and consequences-- for those who insist on extending and expanding the pandemic.

Twitter reacted:

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team