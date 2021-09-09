Politics
CO Public Health Agency Suspends Vaccine Clinics Over Harassment

“I will not put the hard-working public health staff in harm’s way," Dawn Comstock said.
By Susie Madrak

In Colorado, the head of Jefferson County Public Health pulled the agency’s three vaccination vans off the road over Labor Day weekend after staffers were jeered at and harassed by the usual suspects. Via the Denver Post:

JCPH Executive Director Dawn Comstock in an interview late Tuesday said that on Saturday, staff manning a mobile vaccine clinic in Gilpin County, which contracts with Jeffco for health services, were yelled at and threatened by passing motorists.

One driver, she said, ran over and destroyed temporary signs the clinic had put up around its vaccine tent. That same day, someone threw unidentified liquid at a public health nurse who was working a different mobile clinic stationed in front of a Jefferson County restaurant, Comstock said.

“Additional cars drove by screaming obscenities at vaccine staff and throwing garbage at them,” she said. “I will not put the hard-working public health staff in harm’s way.”

Comstock said she will only allow the vans to set up at places with security, and is asking state health officials about getting funding to hire their own security.

Imagine.

