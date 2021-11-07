MAGA Cultists Attack Big Bird For Promoting Vaccinations

Sen. Ted Cruz and others on the right went after Big Bird for promoting "propaganda" after the Sesame Street character received the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," the account under Big Bird's name wrote on Twitter, which has 217,000 followers. I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.



Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea! — Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021 "Ms. @EricaRHill even said I've been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!" Big Bird said, referring to CNN journalist Erica Hill. Several Sesame Street characters including Big Bird participated in a Town Hall event on CNN to help answer questions from kids and families about the COVID-19 vaccine, which was recently authorized for children ages 5-11.

Here's the sad, but predictable and dangerous response from the right:

Government propaganda…for your 5 year old! https://t.co/lKUlomnpq1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 6, 2021

This kind of propaganda is actually evil.



Your children are not statistically at risk, and should not be pressured into a brand new treatment.



Do Not Comply! https://t.co/cnS1GAqowi — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 6, 2021

They’re mad at big bird lol pic.twitter.com/S1ToEN5oEc — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) November 6, 2021

As Walter Shaub reminded Cruz, he's vaccinated, but that was met by crickets in response from Cruz:

You are vaccinated. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 6, 2021

And as the article at the HuffPo noted, this is nothing new for Sesame Street:

Big Bird has been active in child immunization campaigns stretching back to the 1970s and frequently advocates for healthy choices through his performance on Sesame Street.

Here's Big Bird getting vaccinated back in 1972: