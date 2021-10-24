Lisa Boothe Waves Her Middle Finger At Fox News' Vax Mandate

I really hate seeing people tempt karma, but at some point you watch these interviews with people bragging about not getting vaccinated while simultaneously minimizing the risk or deadliness of the virus and you just know that in the next few days, weeks, months you will see a tweet or facebook post about them needing prayers because they feel so sick.

Lisa Boothe may be the next contestant on the game show we all love called "Fuck Around And Find Out."

Here is what she said about vaccines: "I'm not vaccinated and before I wasn't getting vaccinated because a 36-year-old woman with no underlying condition has a 99.97% chance of survival against COVID, so I was on the fence because it didn't make sense to get vaccinated for of virus that is not a threat to my life nor one that I fear, but now I'm doubling down as a giant middle finger to Joe Biden's tyranny because now it's a fight for freedom, a fight against tyranny in America and that's what it's about. We are literally fighting right now for the future of this country. Are we going to be a free or America or not?"

Public health measures designed to slow the spread of a highly contagious and deadly virus is not tyranny, Lisa. Maybe go back to school. Open a book. Look up the word in the dictionary.

Dan had constructive, totally non-violent and rational advice, obviously, saying "I'm glad you're giving the middle finger. I want to recommend the double-barreled, seriously."

Classy, Bingo Bongo. Lisa, karma is going to come knocking soon. I'll update this post accordingly.