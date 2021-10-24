Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Lisa Boothe Waves Her Middle Finger At Fox News' Vax Mandate

Nothing like waving your middle finger at a highly contagious and deadly virus by declaring that you don't need to get vaccinated because it isn't that dangerous when your employer requires it.
By Red Painter
2 hours ago by Heather
Views:

I really hate seeing people tempt karma, but at some point you watch these interviews with people bragging about not getting vaccinated while simultaneously minimizing the risk or deadliness of the virus and you just know that in the next few days, weeks, months you will see a tweet or facebook post about them needing prayers because they feel so sick.

Lisa Boothe may be the next contestant on the game show we all love called "Fuck Around And Find Out."

Here is what she said about vaccines: "I'm not vaccinated and before I wasn't getting vaccinated because a 36-year-old woman with no underlying condition has a 99.97% chance of survival against COVID, so I was on the fence because it didn't make sense to get vaccinated for of virus that is not a threat to my life nor one that I fear, but now I'm doubling down as a giant middle finger to Joe Biden's tyranny because now it's a fight for freedom, a fight against tyranny in America and that's what it's about. We are literally fighting right now for the future of this country. Are we going to be a free or America or not?"

Public health measures designed to slow the spread of a highly contagious and deadly virus is not tyranny, Lisa. Maybe go back to school. Open a book. Look up the word in the dictionary.

Dan had constructive, totally non-violent and rational advice, obviously, saying "I'm glad you're giving the middle finger. I want to recommend the double-barreled, seriously."

Classy, Bingo Bongo. Lisa, karma is going to come knocking soon. I'll update this post accordingly.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team