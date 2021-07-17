Fox News Hosts Cheer On Secession Idea

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and Lisa Boothe both jumped on a new poll that showed 66% of southern Republicans wanted to secede from the United States of America.

There is no formal push for secession at this point, but the idea that Fox News hosts claim to love the idea will start the drumbeat moving forward.

Gutfeld said, "Can you blame people from feeling divided?"

With Fox News's help, they've turned evangelicals and Traitor Trump-lovers into radicals who hate this country, and who regard the Constitution as meaningless where the dangerous narcissistic buffoon is concerned.

After joking around, Fox contributor Kat Timpf said, "I don't believe this. I don't believe this is true."

Charles Hurt, a useful idiot from the Washington Examiner, claimed if secession is discussed by Republicans, that makes you a racist, or something.

Gutfeld replied, "Lisa, I am very pro-splitting the country as a trial separation."

He continued, "Why not try it for two years, red and blue? Let the Democrats do their Democrat thing, and the Republicans do the Republican thing, and see what happens, who moves where. What could happen?”

This is an idiotic thought, treasonous in theory, but that's Gutfeld's shtick. Making off-the-wall analogies and contrarian thoughts only he believes are funny.

Lisa Boothe laughed about it, but then jumped on the secession bandwagon.

Boothe said, “I’m probably going to get myself in trouble with this, but like, would it be the worst thing? I don’t know, I’m sick and tired of people who hate this country. I’m sick and tired of who say the flag is some sort of — the sign of evilness or oppression, who despise the country that we live in."

This is the ideology being espoused on right-wing cable, radio, and on social media. Only the xenophobic and jingoistic MAGA voters love America, according to them.

Boothe continued, "I’m tired of the government now, you know, people like Biden want to weaponize the government, against people who supported Trump. So I mean, I don’t know, would it be the worst thing? Peacefully.”

The former seditious president always follows the lead of wingnut, hate-filled radio talk shows and cable news hosts, so it won't be long before Orange Julius spouts the same lunacy.

Newsmax and OAN won't be far behind.

That's just what we need, so soon after an attempted coup by Trumpers against a duly elected Joe Biden.