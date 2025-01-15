Biden Perfectly Responds When Asked Dumb Question About Ceasefire Deal

It's been a long time coming, but negotiators were finally reached on Wednesday to end the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. The complexity of that region made this especially difficult, but according to reports, the ceasefire will take effect on Sunday, and the hostages can be released soon.

Of course, Donald immediately pounced on Truth Social to grab the credit after the Biden administration, including the tireless work of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, secured the deal.

"This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November," Donald wrote, along with an exhaustingly long post that included this bloviating gem, "We have achieved so much without even being in the White House."

And his superfans, like Handsy Rep. Boebert, are crediting Donald, too. To MAGA, Donald posting on Truith Social last month that there would be "hell to pay" if the hostages being held captive were not released means their hero secured the deal. That's it. That's all Donald did.

Why didn't Biden think of THAT? Or Secretary Blinken? Only the Stable Genius™ could have figured out that those three words would solve this complex issue.

A reporter asked President Biden who deserves credit for the ceasefire deal.

Reporter: "Who gets credit for this? You or Trump?"

Biden turned with a smile on his face and asked, "Is that a joke?"

And again!

Reporter: Do Donald Trump and his team deserve any credit for this?



KJP: What I can say is that the president got it done.. We were able to coordinate with the Trump transition team but this was a framework the president put out pic.twitter.com/9ip7ynUuVd — Acyn (@Acyn) January 15, 2025

It's going to be an incredibly long four years.