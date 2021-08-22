Chris Wallace Fuels Biden Dementia Myth, Like A Good Fox Host Does

Fox News host Chris Wallace suggested on Sunday that President Joe Biden does "not know what's going on" regarding Afghanistan.

During an interview with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Wallace recounted several "flat wrong" statements Biden made during a recent speech about Afghanistan.

"Mr. Secretary, does the president not know what's going on?" Wallace asked.

For his part, Blinken defended Biden's statements on Afghanistan but Wallace wasn't convinced.

"Sir, respectfully, I'm not questioning whether the allies have a right to complain," Wallace said. "I'm not questioning whether or not Al Qaeda has a presence [in Afghanistan]. The president said Al Qaeda is gone. It's not gone. The president said he's not heard any criticism from the allies. There's been a lot of criticism from the allies."

"Words matter," he added. "And the words of the president matter most."

Wallace's suggestion that Biden does "not know what's going on" feeds into a narrative pushed by many Fox News personalities who claim that the president is suffering from dementia. But the network has not produced any medical evidence of those claims.

Earlier in the day, Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy argued that First Lady Jill Biden should have prevented her husband from running for office because of his mental state.