Joe Biden Mistakenly Calls Chris Wallace 'Chuck' After He's Asked About His Mental Capacity

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden incorrectly thanked "Chuck" for an interview after Fox News host Chris Wallace asked him about his mental capacity.

"Mr. Vice President, I don't especially like asking you about this but it is an issue in the campaign," Wallace said, "and that has been your sometimes shaky performance on the campaign trail."

The Fox News host then pointed out several misstatements that Biden has made in recent days. Wallace also noted that President Donald Trump had mocked Biden's mental capacity at CPAC by saying that he belonged in a "home somewhere" instead of the White House.

"Is that the stable genius saying that?" Biden laughed. "Oh, give me a break. God love him. I'm going to resist saying what I feel like saying."

"Mr. Vice President, thanks for your time," Wallace said, concluding the interview.

"Alright, Chuck, thank you very much," Biden replied, possibly confusing Wallace for NBC's Chuck Todd.

"It's Chris," Wallace reminded him.

"Chris!" Biden corrected himself. "I just did Chuck. I tell you what, man, these [interviews] are back to back."

"It's okay," Wallace said.