News Anchors Want RFK Jr. To Take Down Misleading Campaign Ad

Bobby Kennedy is a full-fledged whack job who will lie and cheat to serve his own purposes. Via The Hill:

CNN anchor Jake Tapper is demanding Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign remove an ad from social media that manipulates footage from news broadcasts falsely portraying them boosting his candidacy.

The ad, published Wednesday evening, is deceptively edited to show leading cable news hosts such as Tapper, Dana Bash, MSNBC’s Joy Reid and others saying Democrats are “rallying” around Kennedy and lauding him as someone who knows how to “root out corruption” and “lead.”

“This is so misleading and deceptive it should be taken down at once,” Tapper wrote Thursday on social platform X. “The quotes are falsely clipped together.”

Kennedy’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.