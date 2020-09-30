Media Bites
CNN's Dana Bash: 'This Was A Shitshow!'

"I'm going to say it like it is. That was a shitshow. We're on cable. We can say it. Apologies for being crude, but that is really the phrase I'm getting," said Bash.
By Ed Scarce
14 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
As with everybody else who watched it last night, CNN hosts were disgusted by what they saw. Jake Tapper called it "a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck."

Source: New York Post

CNN’s chief political correspondent Dana Bash unapologetically called Tuesday evening’s chaotic presidential debate a “shitshow” live on the air.

“You used some high-minded language, I’m just going to say it like it is: That was a s–t show,” Bash said to an equally shocked Jake Tapper who called the Cleveland, Ohio showdown “a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck.”

“And you know, we’re on cable, we can say that,” Bash continued of her colorful language.

“Apologies for being maybe a little but crude, but that is the phrase that I’m getting from people on both sides of the aisle on texts and it’s the only phrase that I can think of to really describe it,” she went on.

