CNN's Dana Bash: 'This Was A Shitshow!'

As with everybody else who watched it last night, CNN hosts were disgusted by what they saw. Jake Tapper called it "a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck."

Source: New York Post

CNN’s chief political correspondent Dana Bash unapologetically called Tuesday evening’s chaotic presidential debate a “shitshow” live on the air.

“You used some high-minded language, I’m just going to say it like it is: That was a s–t show,” Bash said to an equally shocked Jake Tapper who called the Cleveland, Ohio showdown “a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck.”

“And you know, we’re on cable, we can say that,” Bash continued of her colorful language.

“Apologies for being maybe a little but crude, but that is the phrase that I’m getting from people on both sides of the aisle on texts and it’s the only phrase that I can think of to really describe it,” she went on.