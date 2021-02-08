Entertainment
Four Seasons Total Landscaping Lands A Super Bowl Ad

The small Pennsylvania landscaping company, made famous by Rudy Giuliani's infamous press conference, was just featured in a Super Bowl ad.
By Ed Scarce

You might remember a few days after the election Rudy Giuliani's infamous press conference that accused Democrats of stealing the election in the parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping when they thought they hand booked the Four Seasons Hotel. Well, the little company on the outskirts of Philadelphia was just featured in a Super Bowl ad. How did they manage that? Read on.

According to the Associated Press, a 30-second spot in this year's Super Bowl cost $5.5mil.

Source: Philadelphia Inquirer

No, you weren’t seeing things. Four Seasons Total Landscaping was featured in a Super Bowl commercial.

The small Philadelphia landscaping company made famous by a bizarre Rudy Giuliani press conference played the starring role in an ad for Fiverr, an online marketplace for freelance services.

In the ad, which aired during the third quarter, Four Seasons Total Landscaping owner and president Marie Siravo enters the now-famous garage entrance to reveal a lush botanical dreamscape filled with busy workers tending to butterflies and waterfalls, and harvesting lightning.

“Success. It’s often right place, right time,” Siravo says in the ad, a fitting line for a company that became the final punchline of the 2020 presidential campaign thanks to a hastily arranged news conference that began just minutes after Joe Biden had been declared the winner of the election.

And here's Jake Tapper's reaction.

