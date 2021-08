Four Seasons Total Landscaping hosted a small musical concert at their place of business. Who should show up as a guest celebrity but Rudy Giuliani. He seemed to be really getting into the music, judging by the look on his face and hand gestures. And then he threw himself into the audience and was crowd surfing all over.

You really can't blame him for trying to live life now, since he won't have much of one after he gets sentenced and loses all his money.

Open thread below...