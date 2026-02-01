Solidly Red Texas District Won By Democrat Is A Big F*cking Deal

Donald J. Trump must be hurling ketchup at the walls after heavily endorsing a Republican running for a Texas state senate seat that Democrat and machinist union leader Taylor Rehmet won in a stunning upset. Rehmet, who was vastly outspent by conservative activist Leigh Wambsganss, won a solidly red Texas Senate district that Trump carried by 17 points in 2024.

And the Democratic win happened in Tarrant County. That's a big fucking deal.

"With ballots tallied from all but a handful of voting centers," The Texas Tribune reports. "Rehmet had 57% of the vote, besting the 43% for his GOP opponent, conservative activist Leigh Wambsganss, who vastly outspent Rehmet as Republicans including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick mounted a furious funding push in a bid to tilt the election in their favor in the final days."

"Patrick, the Senate’s powerful presiding officer, had raised alarm bells about the race and urged Republicans to turn out — as did Trump, who posted three separate get-out-the-vote messages on social media in the 48 hours preceding the election," the report continues.

"The loss was a major setback for Wambsganss, a conservative activist whose advocacy in recent years helped make Tarrant County — nearly half of which is covered by Senate District 9 — a testing ground for socially conservative policies," the outlet reports. "Long active in GOP circles, Wambsganss rose to prominence in 2022 when she helped the GOP fill North Texas school boards with candidates who held Christian conservative views. The movement’s success resulted in an explosion across the country of book bans, rewriting of curricula and a thinner line separating church and state."

“When a grassroots union organizer like Taylor Rehmet overperforms by almost 20 points and forces a runoff, it couldn’t be any clearer that voters are tired of Republican bullshit,” Texas Democratic Party Chairman Kendall Scudder said in a statement, The Hill reports.

It's not just Tarrant County.

Democrat Christian Menefee won a Texas U.S. House seat in a special election Saturday that will narrow Republicans’ already-slim majority, the Associated Press reports.

Menefee promised at his victory party to fight for universal health insurance, seek to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, and “tear ICE up from the roots.”

MAJOR UPSET ALERT: Democrat Taylor Rehmet has just been projected the winner of the Texas SD9 special election — flipping a district that went Trump +17 and hasn’t elected a Democrat since 1991.



Trump personally endorsed Leigh Wambsganss and spent days hyping this race… and… pic.twitter.com/TytENueEUu — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 1, 2026

Democrats didn’t just see a 30-point shift in Texas and flip a State Senate seat red to blue: they did it while being outspent 20-to-1. This will send shockwaves through the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/2UQI4v8Bls — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) February 1, 2026

POLITICAL EARTHQUAKE in Tarrant County, Texas, the biggest red county in the country. Democrat Taylor Rehmet beats Republican Leigh Wambsganss in state senate district that Trump carried in 2024 by 17 points. The district hasn’t voted Democratic in half a century. pic.twitter.com/FRPpfMVO7d — ScottGordon (@ScottGordonDFW) February 1, 2026

The midterms are going to be lit.