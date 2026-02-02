Trump Plays Dumb About His Endorsement In Texas Election

If Leigh Wambsganss won it was because of him! If she lost, he had nothing to do with it.
By John AmatoFebruary 2, 2026

Donald Trump feigned ignorance to the media over a special election in a red Texas district, he publicized and endorsed after his candidate got shellacked.

Continuing the trend of Democrats beating Republicans, even in red districts, in elections leading up to the 2026 midterms, Democrat and machinist union leader Taylor Rehmet won in a stunning upset over conservative activist Leigh Wambsganss.

Here is Trump's Truth Social post offering huge support for Wambsganss.

ts_texasendorsement

Cut to Trump today, he sounded like a man confused and dumbfounded when asked about the loss in a district he had won by seventeen points in 2024.

"Somebody ran, where?" Trump asked as if he didn't know Sunday's date.

Trump knew all about yesterday's special election as made clear by his TS post.

REPORTER: In Texas. A special election for legislative seats. The ninth state Senate seat.

TRUMP: I'm not involved in that. That's a local Texas race. You mean, I won by 17 and this person lost.

Things like that happen.

REPORTER: Does it worry you about the majority? Well, you don't know whether or not it's transferable.

You know, I'm not on the ballot. I don't know.

Trump is on the ballot.

That's why Democrats have been destroying Republicans in every special election in 2025, and now 2026.

Trump then dissembled about crime rates and borders under he circled back to the election disaster.

TRUMP: I don't know. I think about it.

I didn't know.

I mean, I know there's a race going there and it's too bad.

What can I say? I have nothing to do with it.

Any candidate running in a district that their party won by seventeen points and then swings 33 points the other way to lose badly is either linked to some sort of criminal act OR the president is as popular as horse manure.

Take your pick.

