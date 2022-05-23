GA GOP Official Confirms Trump Endorsement 'No Longer A Golden Ticket'

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said that more and more Republicans are standing up to former President Donald Trump as his endorsement power fades.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Sunday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is expected to win his primary race this week despite Trump's endorsement of challenger David Perdue. The former president blames Kemp for his 2020 presidential election loss in Georgia.

"Even as polls show Kemp is poised to rout former U.S. Sen. David Perdue in Tuesday’s primary, the governor must still face the wrath of the former president throughout what’s expected to be a bruising November matchup against Democrat Stacey Abrams," the paper noted. "Kemp has so far navigated that balance delicately. He tells audiences he isn’t worried about what “other people say about me” without directly mentioning Trump. And he’s taken pains to avoid further antagonizing Trump by heaping compliments on his conservative policies."

Georgia Republicans are now wondering if Trump will try to torpedo Kemp's November election. But Duncan, a Republican, said that he isn't worried because Trump's endorsement is no longer the "golden ticket" that it used to be.

“Every day there’s more and more folks that have the confidence to walk out in front of what used to look like a freight train but now is just a Matchbox car,” Duncan said.