Tiffany Plays Dumb About The Execution Of Alex Pretti

Rep Tom Tiffany, who is running for governor of Wisconsin, held a press conference on Monday. He wanted to promote his tax break gimmick, but real life got in the way, and he was asked about the murder of Alex Pretti. His reply was breathtaking in its ignorance:

ICE is now killing U.S. citizens on video — and @tomtiffanywi says he hasn’t even watched it. His leadership looks like silence. #ICEOUT — WisDems (@wisdems.org) 2026-01-26T23:51:19.157252162Z

From Jessie Oipoien of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

Tiffany, a member of Congress representing northwest Wisconsin, told reporters in Madison on Monday that he supports a "full investigation" into the shooting and will offer his opinion on the episode at that time. "Oftentimes (videos are) grainy, and I reserve judgment until professionals review this thoroughly and have a chance to do a full investigation," Tiffany told reporters during a news conference where he highlighted his plan to freeze property taxes as governor. Tiffany also said he had not heard deputy White House chief of staff Stephen Miller's widely covered comments referring to Pretti as a "would-be assassin." Members of the Trump administration, including FBI director Kash Patel and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, have also taken criticism from Second Amendment advocates for suggesting Pretti, who was licensed to carry a gun in public, broke the law by doing so.

Tiffany's confession of ignorance is surprising, especially considering that he wants to be governor. Usually, people want to stay on top of high-profile news stories, such as this, so they can stay in front of it and not get caught flat-footed like Tiffany was.

It is especially alarming considering that he has his congressional aides and his campaign staff, yet no one made him aware of the importance of what was happening. This incident shows that Tiffany is not fit for Congress (which we already knew), much less the governor of a state like Wisconsin.

To further drive that point home, despite his ignorance, Tiffany felt confident enough to blame the Democrats and Pretti himself for his murder. He also promised that if he were to be elected, he would fully cooperate with the ICEtapo to get all those undesirable Brown- and Black-skinned people out of the state, no matter what constitutional rights they had to violate or how many people they had to kill.