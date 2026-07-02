Brain Dead President Claims To Have Spoken With Dead President

On Wednesday, Trump spoke at the brand-new Teddy Roosevelt Presidential Library. While he was rambling and struggling to stay upright, Trump made a wild claim of speaking with Roosevelt:



I even had a conversation with Theodore Roosevelt,” Trump said. “I said, ‘What did you think about the Panama Canal? Do you consider that your greatest achievement? How do you feel about the fact that the Democrats gave the Panama Canal away to Panama for $1?’

Now, I know what you're thinking. That this was the clearest example yet of Donny's dementia. Well, maybe, but if it is, it's not the way you think it is.

Trump really did have "a conversation" with Teddy Roosevelt. Obviously, it was not the real Teddy Roosevelt, who had died over a hundred years ago. What Trump spoke with was an AI-generated Teddy Roosevelt: