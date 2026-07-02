At Roosevelt Honor, Trump Attributes TR Son's Valor To 'Racehorse' Genetics

It's usually a bad idea to invoke eugenics in a presidential speech.
By John AmatoJuly 2, 2026

During a dedication at the Theodore Roosevelt library, Donald Trump equated Theodore Roosevelt, and his son Arthur winning the Medal of Honor because of eugenics, genetics and race horses.

It's never a wise policy to promote genetics and eugenics during a speech if you're German, but Trump believes he is genetically superior.

TRUMP: And it'll be displayed alongside the Medal of Honor earned by his brave son.

His son was brave.

It's genetics, you know.

It's like the racehorse theory, right?

Fast horses.

Trump continued on talking about the Congressional medal of honor winners and brought up the fact that he said he wanted to award himself a medal of honor, claiming it was a joke lost on the media.

Which led him back et him back into genetics.

TRUMP: And when I joke — I always — I learned early on, don't be sarcastic in politics.

But I actually said a few times that I've seriously thought of giving myself the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Now, everyone knows I'm doing it with a chuckle, but then they report, he wants to give himself the Congressional.

So I don't say that anymore.

It's very dangerous to say.

But it is the highest award, and they had a father-son get it.

And that's a tremendous tribute to a genetic pool.

I won't bother listing off the amount of celebrated mothers and fathers, who had murderers and criminal kids to disprove his point.

You don't need me for that!

If I were Roosevelt, I'd be rolling in my grave having this jackass describe me as a horse.

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