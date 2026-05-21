Man Who Ran 'Conversion Therapy' Program Arrested For Trying To Meet Teen Boy For Sex

This is becoming a regular series here on Crooks and Liars: Not A Drag Queen. When someone, usually a "Christian" man who has been an outspoken conservative, pro family values, anti-LGBTQ Bible thumper is found to be a child molester (usually going for young boys).

Yes, that is this story as well, but also set in Florida. Because, why not.

WFLA is reporting that a man from central Florida was caught sending "sexually charged messages" and attempted to meet with someone who he thought was an underage boy.

Alan Chambers, aged 54, was arrested earlier this week. But why? Well, Chambers was chatting on Snapchat and Telegram with a 14 year old boy...or, to be more specific, an undercover detective who he THOUGHT was a 14 year old boy. The arrest report said that Chambers wrote about their “forbidden love." He also sent nude photos and was concerned over getting caught by law enforcement.

Well, he was right. He was caught.

Chambers is married and has two kids. Prior to his arrest, he was the "leader of a Christian ministry that aimed to “cure” LGBTQ+ people through counseling and prayer, a practice its opponents call “conversion therapy.”" The ministry was called Exodus International and operated for nearly 40 years before it shut down in 2013.

After the ministry shut down, Chambers posted a statement to the organization’s website, apologizing to the LGBTQ+ community “for years of undue suffering and judgment at the hands of the organization and the church as a whole,” and renounced conversion therapy. He also spoke openly about his attraction to men, which is totally fine and legal. The issue is that his attraction led him to try to meet up with a 14-year old BOY for sex.

Chambers was charged with solicitation of a minor via computer, transmission of material harmful to minors, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Police are trying to determine if there are any other victims.