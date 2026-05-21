Jimmy Kimmel Urges Viewers 'Never Watch CBS Again' After Colbert's Last Show

He reminded everyone to watch Stephen Colbert's last show, "then never watch CBS again."
By Susie MadrakMay 21, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel urged fans not to tune into CBS after The Late Show comes to an end tonight. Last night, he reminded his audience that there would not be a new show airing in honor of his friend Stephen Colbert.

“We will be off tomorrow night, out of respect for our colleague and friend Stephen Colbert, and the writers, producers, and staff and crew at The Late Show, whose final show on CBS airs opposite ours,” Kimmel said. “I think you know how I feel about the fact that they’re being pushed out. I hope the people who did the pushing feel ashamed of themselves tonight, although I know they probably won’t.”

“That being said, I think it is most important to congratulate Stephen and the team at The Late Show for all the great work over the last 11 years—and all the great work they will continue to do in other venues. I have no doubt. Everyone at that show has always been very gracious to us. We never felt like we were competing against them. It was nothing like the old days of late night. I always loved being on Stephen’s show, I loved having him on ours. I hope we’re able to do that again. I hope he comes to visit as many times as possible.”

As David Letterman said during his appearance last week, “Good night and good luck, motherfuckers.”

Jimmy Kimmel urged his ABC viewers to catch Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' series finale on Thursday night: "Tune in to CBS, for the last time. Don’t ever watch it again."

LateNighter (@latenightercom.bsky.social) 2026-05-21T04:35:19.973Z

CBS backlash has pushed Colbert to 2.70 million viewers.

Weiss is now faced with canceling the MOST WATCHED PROGRAM in the late-night time slot.

Fire her - keep Colbert is the answer.

𝙹𝚊𝚢 𝙵 𝙰𝚛𝚗𝚘𝚕𝚍 (@jayfarrellarnold.bsky.social) 2026-05-18T21:31:31.117Z

EISEN: Review the ABC licenses has nothing to do with Jimmy Kimmel?

FCC CHAIR BRENDAN CARR: The early renewal order was based on where we were in the enforcement of that DEI case

(Not a yes!)

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-05-18T15:25:44.272Z

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