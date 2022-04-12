Jimmy Kimmel Goofs On Klan Mom Again; And Trump Said What?

On Monday night's show, Jimmy Kimmel poked big fun at favorite punching bags Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Green.

KIMMEL: ...during the rally, Trump endorsed Dr. Oz, who is running for Senate 500 miles away in Pennsylvania. He said, “Dr. Oz is a great guy, good man. When you’re on television for 18 years, that’s like a poll, that means people like you.”

Jimmy Kimmel took that remark personally!

KIMMEL: Thank you. That’s nice. Trump also said, “women, in particular, are drawn to Dr. Oz for his advice and counsel. I have seen this many times over the years.” Translation, Ivanka once asked Dr. Oz about a UTI at Mar-a-Lago. That’s what that means. Trump has racked up quite a roster of endorsees. Dr. Oz, Herschel Walker, Sarah Palin — his goal is to turn Congress into “The Celebrity Apprentice.” And on top of all the rallies he’s doing and the ill-advised endorsements he is giving, Trump took time to record a message for one of his bigliest supporters this weekend.

That's right, Donald Trump opened for Kid Rock. Kimmel dared Trump to name ONE Kid Rock song.

Then Kimmel played a clip of Trump explaining his extortion, um, relationship with South Korea. "The South Koreans were gonna pay us FIVE BILLION DOLLARS, and then I lost the election."

Kimmel played that admission/confession over several times.

Kimmel went on to laugh at Marjorie Taylor Greene for appearing (and complaining about Kimmel, natch) on the Matt Gaetz Podcast (really).

Matt Gaetz said, "Jimmy Kimmel is a total jerk and it seems that his trend is to attack women which is particularly troubling."

Kimmel responded, "Says the guy who's currently under federal investigation for sex trafficking, obstructing justice, and paying for sex with a 17-year-old girl -- but keep going I want to see where

this is headed."

Gaetz: “His critiques, of particularly you and our colleague Lauren Boebert, are highly gendered critiques. Because [he says], oh, you’re a ‘Klan Mom,’ right? So, he’s attacking you as a mom and as a woman. And he attacks Lauren Boebert and says, oh, she looks like ‘stepmom porn.’ See how he does that?”

Kimmel claps back: “That’s not fair at all. I make jokes about men too. I made jokes about you, in fact. Remember when I said I feel bad for you because you didn’t have a girlfriend in high school until you were 30? Remember when I said your political background will come in handy when you’re a registered sex offender because you’re used to knocking on strangers’ doors to introduce yourself?”

Kimmel ended on a nice note: “Apology accepted, Matt.”