It's Never Too Soon To Start Your 2022 Christmas Shopping

It's never too early to start on your Christmas shopping and thanks to Jimmy Kimmel, you've got the perfect gift for your crazy, drunk, QAnon Uncle Bubba - The Mike Lindoll!

The perfect gift for the ultra-paranoid far-right conspiracy theorist in your life! @JAdomian pic.twitter.com/PdMxzMJSr8 — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) December 15, 2021

Imagine his pride as he places it on the mantel right next to his Trumpy Bear! And if you keep your eyes peeled and time it right, you might be able to get it at a discounted price during Lindell's inevitable bankruptcy sale!

Personally, I'm waiting for a Boebert bobblehead and the Crybaby Marge doll.

Open thread below...