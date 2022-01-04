It's Never Too Soon To Start Your 2022 Christmas Shopping

Act now and get your own Mike Lindoll!
It's Never Too Soon To Start Your 2022 Christmas Shopping
By Chris capper LiebenthalJanuary 4, 2022

It's never too early to start on your Christmas shopping and thanks to Jimmy Kimmel, you've got the perfect gift for your crazy, drunk, QAnon Uncle Bubba - The Mike Lindoll!

Imagine his pride as he places it on the mantel right next to his Trumpy Bear! And if you keep your eyes peeled and time it right, you might be able to get it at a discounted price during Lindell's inevitable bankruptcy sale!

Personally, I'm waiting for a Boebert bobblehead and the Crybaby Marge doll.

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue