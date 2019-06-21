Fox's Brian Kilmeade Goads Trump For Reversing On Iranian Airstrikes: 'Looks Like Weakness'

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade sure looked like he was trying to goad Trump -- who he knows watches his show faithfully every single morning -- into launching air strikes against Iran when he called Trump's last minute reversal a sign of "weakness" on this Friday's show:

KILMEADE: North Korea is watching. All our enemies are watching. Of course, Assad is watching, and for seven weeks, nothing but provocations.

However, every day that passes by when they blow up four tankers and we do nothing, when they blow up our drone that costs $130 million and we do nothing.

We know it’s not going to end there, so at some point in the Middle East, no action looks like weakness, and weakness begets more and more attacks.