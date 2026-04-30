Midterm Panic: Tim Scott Discovers Invisible Declining Gas Prices This Morning

Yeah, that's not what's happening, Senator Sunshine.
By Conover KennardApril 30, 2026

The midterms are right around the corner, and you can feel the panic from the right with the Trump economy in the shitter. Case in point: South Carolina Republican Tim Scott woke up this morning and chose delusion: 'Gas prices continue to come down! You can feel how good things are getting!' My brother in Christ, it's $4.25+ at the pump — first time over $4 in years.

The only thing coming down is Republican poll numbers as midterms approach. The copium is strong with Scott on Maria Bartiromo's show on Fox.

"Making this great news, by the way, the facts of the matter is that all of the cylinders are kicking," Scott insisted. "It is good news. You can even feel in our environment how good things are getting."

"Gas prices continue to come down, which means that your groceries will come down a little bit as well," he falsely said. "We've got a lot of good signs in the economy."

"We just need to continue to execute and have confidence in the choices the American people have made by making President Trump their president and keeping majorities, Republican majorities in both the House and the Senate," he added.

Nothing says "all of the cylinders are kicking" like telling people to ignore the pump and just feel the economic boom. The only thing kicking right now is voter anxiety heading into the midterms. Keep that same energy when constituents ask why their tank is crying, and their grocery bill still hurts, Senator Sunshine.

Scott: "The fact of the matter is that all of the cylinders are kicking. It is good news. You can even feel in our environment how good things are getting. Gas prices continue to come down, which means your groceries will come down a little bit as well. We've got a lot of good signs in the economy."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-04-30T12:27:47.279Z

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