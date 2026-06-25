Tom Emmer Decides The Real Problem Is Being Called A Racist, Not Being One

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) apparently decided this was the week to stop mincing words. At a recent event, Emmer declared he was "done being even the least bit careful" before informing his Somali-American constituents that they "don't assimilate" and should "go the hell back to where they came from" if they don't.

Emmer represents Minnesota's 6th District, home to one of the largest Somali-American communities in the country. Emmer does not appear to have considered the irony of telling his own constituents to leave.

"Guess what? There is nothing racist about calling out a criminal," he said. "So when I say that..."

You see, this right here is where he should have stopped himself, but he couldn't hold back.

"It's time," he continued. "It's time. I mean, this is what they do in the great state of Minnesota."

"You know, our culture, that Scandinavian culture," he said. "By the way, I better make it clear before I go any farther. Minnesotans, are there any here? Ah, good."

"Then let me just say," he continued. "The reason I bring it up is because I tell people regularly, Minnesota did not create passive-aggressive behavior. But we did perfect it. Okay?"

"And I happen to be more on the aggressive, aggressive side," he said. "Which doesn't always work in Minnesota, as Ralph will tell you."

Here it comes.

"You know, sometimes Minnesotans are so afraid that you're going to call us a racist," he continued. "You're going to call us an Islamophobe. You're going to call us some name that we just don't want to get into that fight. You know what?"

"I would argue that I never did care, but I am done being careful," he said out loud. "Even the least bit careful. And I don't really care where you come from. But if you come to this great country, you have to understand, you're coming here to be an American."

"But they don't assimilate," he added. "And if they don't assimilate, then they should go the hell back to where they came from. Sorry, Ralph. I know this is a family show. I can't help myself today."

Let's talk about criminals then, shall we? Trump, a convicted felon (34 counts!), named two convicted criminals to serve in his administration at the outset: Peter Navarro and Charles Kushner. Navarro served four months in prison for contempt of Congress, and was then appointed senior counselor for trade and manufacturing. And I didn't even note the pardons he gifted to actual criminals.

Very few of Trump's people have been charged with anything, because the administration has effectively dismantled the machinery that would do the charging,