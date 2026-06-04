The 4th Reich Comes For Disney

I think this is really weird and telling about where we are in this stage of The Orange Clown’s reign of error.
ABC Launches On-Air Campaign Warning Viewers Of FCC Actions And Urging Public Comment
ABC is taking to the airwaves to warn viewers of the FCC’s crackdown on The View and the agency’s unusual demand that the network’s stations seek early renewal of their broadcast licenses.
The spots, which will start airing on Monday, are the latest pushback from The Walt Disney Co. and the network, which says that the actions of the FCC under its Trump-appointed chairman, Brendan Carr, are chilling free speech.
The spots also urge viewers to file comments with the FCC, as deadlines near for public input as part of the agency’s proceedings.
You can comment here, if you want.
I never thought I would defend Disney, let alone The View, but Deadline is absolutely correct: this is chilling.
I don’t know how licenses work, but if they take away those broadcast licenses, isn’t the FCC effectively closing those local stations from broadcasting, and not just broadcasting ABC/Disney shows? I would think that old school Republicans would be up in arms over this, especially in an election year when they are flooding the air with their (admittedly terrible) campaign ads.
Editor's Note: Please click the link above and leave a comment. This is abuse of the regulatory system as retribution against ABC/Disney.
Published with permission of Mock Paper Scissors