The 4th Reich Comes For Disney

I think this is really weird and telling about where we are in this stage of The Orange Clown’s reign of error.

You can comment here, if you want.

I never thought I would defend Disney, let alone The View, but Deadline is absolutely correct: this is chilling.

I don’t know how licenses work, but if they take away those broadcast licenses, isn’t the FCC effectively closing those local stations from broadcasting, and not just broadcasting ABC/Disney shows? I would think that old school Republicans would be up in arms over this, especially in an election year when they are flooding the air with their (admittedly terrible) campaign ads.

Editor's Note: Please click the link above and leave a comment. This is abuse of the regulatory system as retribution against ABC/Disney.

Published with permission of Mock Paper Scissors