Bessent Ignores Horrific Approval Ratings, Still Clings To 'Prosperity Is Coming'

When presented with the newest Fox News poll showing almost 70% of Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of the economy, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent once again clung to his repeated false claims that "property is coming."

Since March of 2025, Bessent claimed the Trump administration was "focused on the 'real economy' and not concerned about 'a little' market volatility."

Since then, he has repeatedly told Americans to hold on to their hats because prosperity is right around the corner.

We are still waiting.

Fox News posted a graphic from its newest poll showing how disillusioned Americans were with Bessent and Trump's handling of the economy. It's in line with every other credible poll.

"Basically, you're saying prosperity is coming, even if you don't feel it right this second," Bret Baier asked.

"Well, there are two messages," Bessent replied. "Prosperity is coming. The underlying economy is very strong."

"But the other point in my speech was prosperity and security are linked."

Americans haven't felt that the economy is strong since Trump imposed illegal tariffs on our trade partners, which caused massive inflation and upended the strong US economy he inherited from President Biden.

Since Trump attacked Iran, Bessent's new message is that prosperity is linked to security, making the case that our prosperity will flourish because Trump stopped Iran from producing a nuclear weapon in two weeks.

This is another bald-faced lie.

BAIER: You talked in the Q&A how, unlike the previous administration, you're not going to tell people how they feel, even if they're feeling a different way. If you look at the polls, it is upside down when it comes to economic thought. Why is that? BESSENT: Gasoline is a big indicator. That's going to come down. And people are spending. And I think that we are going to see some very substantial real wage growth.

People are spending because they need things to survive, idiot.

When are our television hosts all across cable going to hold him accountable?

Americans are suffering, and continued lies are not helping anyone.