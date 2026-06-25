Today's News From The Racist Shithole Of The Fascist SCOTUS Majority

Fascist Supreme Court "Justice" Sam Alito and his gang of fellow fascists gave Trump the green light to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for people in the U.S. legally in a 6-3 decision in Mullin v. Doe, allowing the government to deport these refugees back to the countries from which they came.

Alito's central argument is that ending TPS doesn't necessarily mean Trump is racist. In fact, Slimy Sam actually had the nerve to write these words:

None of the cited statements by either the President or the Secretary was overtly racial, and in substance all expressed policy views that could rest on race-neutral justifications

In other words, even if Trump made racist statements, and Alito is sure he didn't, those statements could be interpreted as not racist by someone. Like Slimy Sam and his band of fucking fascists, maybe.

This is where I remind that even as Trump revokes TPS for Haitians and Syrians, he extended it to white Afrikaaners hungering to leave their farms and the terrible persecution white folks endure to come to the U.S. as a protectee. But sure, that's not race based, and surely it could be based upon policy views that are not race based.

Because, my friends, revoking TPS on racial grounds is still unconstitutional, and Slimy Sam knows it.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote a dissent that really puts the lie to the disgusting claim Trump's not racist and his revocation of TPS was not race-based (my emphasis added):

The evidence [Haitian plaintiffs] have offered includes statements by the President so repellent and racially inflected that the majority declines to put them in print.… So here are some of those statements. Haitians are “eating the dogs.… They’re eating the cats. They’re eating—they’re eating the pets of the people that live [in Springfield, Ohio].”…And: Haitians are also eating “other things too that they’re not supposed to be.”…And: Haitians in the United States “probably have AIDS.”…And: Haiti is a “shithole country,” which is “filthy, dirty, [and] disgusting.”…And: Haitian immigration is “like a death wish for our country.”…And: Haitians, along with some others, are “poisoning the blood” of our country.… And: “Why is it we only take people from shithole countries” like “Haiti [and] Somalia”? “Why cannot we have some people from Norway [and] Sweden?” The majority briefly replies that those remarks are not “overtly racial,”… but it is hard to know what that means. Haitians are Black. (Norwegians and Swedes not so much.) The references—of filth, disease, and primitiveness—are shot through with racial stereotypes and tropes. It is hard to imagine the statements being made today of any White community.… The statements fairly shout, in their racial undertones and overtones alike, that race entered into the President’s resolve to remove Haitians from this country.

Hurrah for facts! Unfortunately, as long as this court exists in this configuration, they don't need no stinking facts. Slimy Sam and his brigade of fascists will continue to find ways to be racist while claiming not to be, Donald Trump and his sidekick Stephen Miller will continue to be the flaming racists that they are (save for their 'Black friends'), and millions of people will die or suffer as a consequence.

But wait! There's more!!

In another immigration-related case, Mullin v. Al Otro Lado, Alito, writing for the fascist 6-justice majority, ruled that asylum seekers must step foot on U.S. soil to ask for asylum rather than asking before they actually cross the border. Justice Sotomayor felt the need to read her dissent out loud, which took around 12 minutes of the court's time.

It's not unusual for justices to read their dissents aloud at all, but Alito was so annoyed by it that he remarked, "There's much I would have added if I had known a dissent would be read from the bench."

I suspect Slimy Sam's retort came somewhere around the point where Sotomayor pointed out that this ruling brings the U.S. back to the days when 900 Jewish refugees were turned back and left to die in German camps, a shameful chapter in American history. At least, shameful for people who aren't fascists like Slimy Sam.

But wait! There's still more!!

Briefly, the 6-3 majority also overturned Hawaii's law banning open carry restrictions on private property open to the public. laws. Imagine basking by the pool in your hotel on Maui when you glance over at that MAGAt two umbrellas down with his weapon in full view. Barrett authored that opinion.

And finally, in another 6-3 ruling, SCOTUS ruled that if you get cancer from RoundUp, you can't sue.

Say it with me: THIS COURT MUST BE EXPANDED AND WE MUST PROVIDE THE MAJORITIES TO MAKE THAT HAPPEN.