John Fetterman Just Can't Stop Dunking On Dr. Oz, And It's Hilarious

Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania's open senate seat, John Fetterman, gets social media. His Republican opponent, though, Dr. Mehmet Oz, does not. The difference between the two hopefuls is vast. One is a shallow rich man who just moved to Pennsylvania to jump in the race, and the other was raised in Pennsylvania, and he's a fighter for the less privileged.

In May, Oz said, "Elites with yards told those without yards to stay inside" of the COVID lockdown. However, Oz is an elite with many yards in various places in the world, and he owns beachfront property.

Oz voted in the presidential election in Turkey in 2018 and not in the U.S. Senate primary in Pennsylvania that year, so he's not truly an America First kind of guy as he'd like you to believe. And he's definitely not a Pennsylvania First kind of dude, either.

So, he's an easy guy to mock, not that Fetterman isn't a master class troll. He really is, but Oz walks right into the sick burns Fetterman lays on him.

Ah yes, the trip to Pats + Geno's -- a rite of passage for every tourist. https://t.co/3v3iCe1y1k — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 15, 2022

Paying 18 cents more a gallon might be a drop in the bucket for someone as absurdly wealthy as Dr. Oz.



But for a single mother with two kids making a shitty minimum wage of $7.25/hr, it *really* matters. pic.twitter.com/hptZtHNFfv — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 2, 2022

“Hey People Magazine, welcome to my crib(s)” - Dr. Oz, literally



As a general rule of thumb, celebrity TV doctors with over $100 million in asset$ + several properties NOT IN PA don’t usually fight for working people. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/Uf7BwjAU0m — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) June 30, 2022

Pro tip: don’t film an ad for your PA senate campaign from your mansion in New Jersey. https://t.co/D9BDweZmym pic.twitter.com/pld8RLmWYv — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 7, 2022

To all yinz + youse down the shore today: hope you saw my very nice message ✈️ to one of NJ’s famous longtime residents 🥰 pic.twitter.com/xiVd6q5JIm — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 10, 2022

I don't know who needs to hear this but...



Get your Dr. Oz for NJ bumper sticker here: https://t.co/64lTuTrxIH pic.twitter.com/MO8F2M2Wrd — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) June 4, 2022

UPDATE: How bad is Oz's campaign going? Even Pat's King of Steaks is trolling him.

Do you even live in Pa? And can you spell the town you live in? 😂. — Pat's King of Steaks (@PatsSteaks) July 15, 2022

If you want to donate to Fetterman's campaign, click here. If you want to donate to Oz, get the f*ck out of here, please, and thank you.