Trolling level = expert.
John Fetterman Just Can't Stop Dunking On Dr. Oz, And It's Hilarious
Credit: David Berkowitz/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardJuly 16, 2022

Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania's open senate seat, John Fetterman, gets social media. His Republican opponent, though, Dr. Mehmet Oz, does not. The difference between the two hopefuls is vast. One is a shallow rich man who just moved to Pennsylvania to jump in the race, and the other was raised in Pennsylvania, and he's a fighter for the less privileged.

In May, Oz said, "Elites with yards told those without yards to stay inside" of the COVID lockdown. However, Oz is an elite with many yards in various places in the world, and he owns beachfront property.

Oz voted in the presidential election in Turkey in 2018 and not in the U.S. Senate primary in Pennsylvania that year, so he's not truly an America First kind of guy as he'd like you to believe. And he's definitely not a Pennsylvania First kind of dude, either.

So, he's an easy guy to mock, not that Fetterman isn't a master class troll. He really is, but Oz walks right into the sick burns Fetterman lays on him.

UPDATE: How bad is Oz's campaign going? Even Pat's King of Steaks is trolling him.

If you want to donate to Fetterman's campaign, click here. If you want to donate to Oz, get the f*ck out of here, please, and thank you.

Discussion

