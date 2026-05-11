Ted Lieu Uses Trump To Beat Up Todd Blanche

Rep Ted Lieu, in a press conference, tore into Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, using Trump as a cudgel in the process:
So, why are Republicans so interested in Bill and Hillary Clinton?
It's because they're trying to distract from the fact that Donald Trump is in the Epstein files thousands and thousands of times. In those files, there's highly disturbing allegations of Donald Trump raping children. Of Donald Trump threatening to kill children. So I encourage the press to go look at these allegations.
And I'm highly disturbed that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche just got the law wrong. Yesterday, he said, essentially, that it is not a crime to party with Jeffrey Epstein. Well, that's actually not correct. If Jeffrey Epstein was human trafficking minors for these sex parties, and you show up and patronize the establishment at that party, yes, you're guilty because patronizing is part of the law, the federal sex trafficking law.
So Deputy General Todd Blanche just got that wrong, which maybe explains why they aren't investigating all these folks, including Donald Trump. He needs to read the law and investigate these people. He also needs to resign, not only for not knowing the law, but a massive, not only a screw up, but the biggest privacy violation in history. They release a lot of pictures of minors unredacted, just violated the privacy of these girls.
It is uncalled for what they did. The one thing that they could not do under this law was to invade the privacy of these women, now, who were girls at the time, who were victims of sex trafficking.
Also, he met with Ghislaine Maxwell, moved her to a minimum security prison, and then got a puppy for her. 1:56
So for all those reasons, he's just got to leave the Department of Justice.
So for all those reasons, he's just got to leave the Department of Justice.
The hapless Blanche is obviously there to serve the whims of the Orange Sphincter and not the will of the American People. That automatically dooms him to failure. It's not a matter of if, just a question of when.
It was refreshing to see a Democrat not only mention the fact that Trump's name was in the Epstein files thousands of times, but also actually give voice to what Trump has allegedly done. It not only gives some dignity back to the victims of the Trumpstein monsters but also allows them to hold the Trumpstein protectors accountable as well.
Ted Lieu says the unreleased Epstein files show Trump r*ping children.
That’s what’s being hidden. That’s why the files stay sealed. That’s why there are no arrests.
Release everything. Or resign. pic.twitter.com/ZQ0TzZ9O5L
— Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) May 9, 2026