Ted Lieu Uses Trump To Beat Up Todd Blanche

Rep Ted Lieu, in a press conference, tore into Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, using Trump as a cudgel in the process:

So, why are Republicans so interested in Bill and Hillary Clinton?

It's because they're trying to distract from the fact that Donald Trump is in the Epstein files thousands and thousands of times. In those files, there's highly disturbing allegations of Donald Trump raping children. Of Donald Trump threatening to kill children. So I encourage the press to go look at these allegations.

And I'm highly disturbed that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche just got the law wrong. Yesterday, he said, essentially, that it is not a crime to party with Jeffrey Epstein. Well, that's actually not correct. If Jeffrey Epstein was human trafficking minors for these sex parties, and you show up and patronize the establishment at that party, yes, you're guilty because patronizing is part of the law, the federal sex trafficking law.

So Deputy General Todd Blanche just got that wrong, which maybe explains why they aren't investigating all these folks, including Donald Trump. He needs to read the law and investigate these people. He also needs to resign, not only for not knowing the law, but a massive, not only a screw up, but the biggest privacy violation in history. They release a lot of pictures of minors unredacted, just violated the privacy of these girls.

It is uncalled for what they did. The one thing that they could not do under this law was to invade the privacy of these women, now, who were girls at the time, who were victims of sex trafficking.

Also, he met with Ghislaine Maxwell, moved her to a minimum security prison, and then got a puppy for her. 1:56

So for all those reasons, he's just got to leave the Department of Justice.

So for all those reasons, he's just got to leave the Department of Justice.