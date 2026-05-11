FL Surgeon General Spreads Sickness And Death By Claiming Vaccine Mandates Are 'Slavery'

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo was giddy when he told the state he was excited to announce shortly that Florida will be ending all vaccine mandates.

Kudos to the fuckwits clapping to promote disease and death on their state.

Letting your children go to elementary school without being immunized runs the risk of infecting the entire class and other children.

This is not God's choice but a MAGA conspiracy driven religious right action.

LADAPO: But what I'm most excited about is is an announcement that we're going to make that we're making now, which is that the Florida Department of Health, in partnership with the governor, is going to be working to end all vaccine mandates in Florida. All of them, all of them, all of them. Every last one of them. Every last one of them, all of them. Every last one of them. Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery. Who am I, as a government or anyone else, or who am I, as a man standing here now, to tell you what you should put in your body?

Ladapo's religious convictions have no business in decisions regarding the health and safety of his state.

He is condemning those who do not have his belief set.

It's racist.

LADAPO: Who am I to tell you what your child should put in your body? I don't have that right. Your body, your body is a gift from God. What you put into your body, what you put into your body is because of your relationship with your body and your God. I don't have that right. Government does not have that right. They want you to believe they have that right. And unfortunately, they've been successful. They've been successful.

Ladapo, as the fucking Surgeon General, is abdicating his duties as lead physician by refusing to tell people what to put in their bodies, (life saving vaccines) but loves telling women what to do with their bodies (forced birth).

If anyone needs a straitjacket, it's this scumbag.