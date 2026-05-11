Kevin Hassett's New Lie: Job Growth Under Biden Was Due To Undocumented Workers

Trying to hype the Trump job market growth after over a year of terrible weakness, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told Fox Business that almost all of the job creation under President Biden was from employing undocumented workers.

This is a bald faced lie.

There is no government database or otherwise that can give them this information. Hassett is using the racist memes that the MAGA cult propagated to attack the Biden administration.

The BLS tracks payroll jobs, unemployment, labor-force participation, wages, revisions, and sector-by-sector hiring and not immigration status.

Trump has claimed native born Americans have been hired in his economy instead of foreign born, but there is no data that can show this.

The Washington Post debunked his claims. In truth, native born Americans are doing worse.

Also Foreign born Americans are not undocumented workers. That's another racist trope being perpetuated by this weasel looking fucker.

HASSETT: And we did an analysis when we first got into the White House that showed that almost all of the job creation that happened under President Biden was the employment of illegal aliens. And so by securing the border, by reinforcing immigration law, there were some that said that we wouldn't have enough workers to grow the economy. You can remember that. But in fact, what has happened is great, high-paying jobs have been going to American citizens, which is really what the intent of President Trump's policy was.

Wrong.

Where are all the high-paying jobs? Does he mean those working on Wall Street? Hedge managers?

If this economy is so great why are Americans suffering like they haven't in 50 years?

Hassett lies his ass off: "Almost all of the job creation that happened under President Biden was the employment of illegal aliens" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-05-10T14:32:58.493Z