Kevin Hassett's New Lie: Job Growth Under Biden Was Due To Undocumented Workers

Trumpers will say anything to try and save Trump's face when it comes to his terrible economy.
Kevin Hassett's New Lie: Job Growth Under Biden Was Due To Undocumented Workers
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoMay 11, 2026

Trying to hype the Trump job market growth after over a year of terrible weakness, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told Fox Business that almost all of the job creation under President Biden was from employing undocumented workers.

This is a bald faced lie.

There is no government database or otherwise that can give them this information. Hassett is using the racist memes that the MAGA cult propagated to attack the Biden administration.

The BLS tracks payroll jobs, unemployment, labor-force participation, wages, revisions, and sector-by-sector hiring and not immigration status.

Trump has claimed native born Americans have been hired in his economy instead of foreign born, but there is no data that can show this.

The Washington Post debunked his claims. In truth, native born Americans are doing worse.

Also Foreign born Americans are not undocumented workers. That's another racist trope being perpetuated by this weasel looking fucker.

HASSETT: And we did an analysis when we first got into the White House that showed that almost all of the job creation that happened under President Biden was the employment of illegal aliens.

And so by securing the border, by reinforcing immigration law, there were some that said that we wouldn't have enough workers to grow the economy.

You can remember that.

But in fact, what has happened is great, high-paying jobs have been going to American citizens, which is really what the intent of President Trump's policy was.

Wrong.

Where are all the high-paying jobs? Does he mean those working on Wall Street? Hedge managers?

If this economy is so great why are Americans suffering like they haven't in 50 years?

Hassett lies his ass off: "Almost all of the job creation that happened under President Biden was the employment of illegal aliens"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-05-10T14:32:58.493Z

Kevin Hassett’s Fox appearance today was a perfect encapsulation of the Trump economic program:

1. He pledged insanely unrealistic growth numbers that have no basis is reality.

2. He then said if they fail to achieve those numbers it will be the fault of Democratic states.

Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2026-05-10T18:44:46.578Z

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon