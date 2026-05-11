Fox Pundit Tries To Gotcha AOC, Proves Her Right Instead

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sat down for an interview with Ilana Glazer. During the interview, AOC made the argument that someone can't just earn a billion dollars:

AOC: There's a certain level of wealth and accumulation that is unearned, right? You can't earn a billion dollars. GLAZER: That's right. AOC: You just can't earn that. GLAZER: That's exactly correct. AOC: You can get market power, you can break rules, you can do all sorts of things. You can abuse labor laws, you can pay people less than what they're worth, but you can't earn that, right? GLAZER: That's right. AOC: And so you have to create a myth that since you didn't earn that, you have to create a myth of earning it.

Jessica Tarlov agreed with AOC and cited her own examples to support AOC's position.

Well, all this was too much for Benjamin Domenech, aka Mr. Meghan McCain, to cope with. So he came back with what he was sure was the perfect rebuttal - the origin story of Jeff Bezos:

Unfortunately, Domenech doesn't explain how Bezos "earned" the nearly quarter-million dollars he used as seed money. Nor does Domenech explain how treating his employees like shit, not allowing them bathroom breaks, working them around the clock, and all the other labor law violations were "earning" his money?

Domenech has no idea what earning money means, since he married into money with a woman who got hers off her daddy's name.

But as we say in the unions, when a wealthy person claims to have earned their money through hard work, ask them whose.