John Oliver On SCOTUS And Their Abuse Of The Shadow Docket

Who among us does not love to hand down unexplained edicts from on high?
By Susie MadrakMay 11, 2026

It's always fascinating to watch John Oliver focus on a major issue, while ridiculing the major players to shreds.

This week, it was the Supreme Court, and shadow dockets.

“The Court has been repeatedly jumping into ongoing cases to say, ‘You know what, while this works its way through the courts, Trump should get to do the thing that he wants to do anyway,'” Oliver said. “It’s basically a football referee saying, ‘Pending a final ruling on the legality of the quarterback having a gun, I’m just gonna stand back and see where he’s going with this.'”

That's pretty much it. (The Brennan Center has a more detailed explanation here.)

John Oliver: If a lower court issues a ruling that Trump doesn't like... he'll now run to the Supreme Court and ask them to rule in his favor on the Shadow Socket. And recently he's been doing that a lot.

Blue Georgia (@bluegeorgia.bsky.social) 2026-05-11T05:35:31.002Z

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