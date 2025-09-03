Hunter Biden Gets A Big Win; Trump Appeals His Win In NY

Hell yeah, Hunter Biden keeps winning

Remember the Hunter Biden laptop guy? John Paul Mac Isaac is the computer repairman who handed a copy of Biden’s hard drive over to Rudy Giuliani, kicking off years of GOP accusations and investigations. Nearly three years ago, in a Trumpy little move, Mac Isaac sued Biden, Sen. Adam Schiff, CNN, and Politico for defaming him, whining that he was falsely smeared as a Russian agent.

But Mac Isaac’s feelings festival came to an end earlier this week when the Delaware Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s dismissal of Mac Isaac’s claims.

Mac Isaac was irate over the following comment Biden made as the laptop story exploded in 2020:

There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was the – that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me. Or that there was a laptop stolen from me.

You’ll note that the statement doesn’t name Mac Isaac. It doesn’t mention his store. It doesn’t say a thing about him, but nonetheless, Mac Isaac was pretty sure he was the real victim here. Sure, he’s made a career out of his Hunter Biden notoriety, writing a book about it, going on Fox News podcasts, selling thumb drives of the laptop’s contents, but just imagine his heartbreak at hearing Biden say literally nothing about him at all? Mac Isaac will have to content himself with making money on the right-wing grift circuit instead. Next stop for Hunter? Continuing to laugh at Melania Trump’s threat of a billion-dollar lawsuit.

Half a billion dollars in treats is still not enough for Trump

Donald Trump ended last week with a $500 billion gift from a New York state appellate court ruling which wiped out his civil fraud penalty for his cute little habit of lying to banks—a thing which is fine and cool and good when Trump does it, but for anyone else is allegedly grounds for termination and prosecution. So Trump and his crime family are appealing his … win. He wants the sanctions in the judgment gone, because he should never ever suffer any consequences.

Of course, Trump declared TOTAL VICTORY when the penalty was tossed, which makes slinking off to the court to ask if they’d pretty please also say he didn’t actually commit any fraud even more hilarious.

Excerpted with permission from Daily Kos.