USMNT Captain Tim Ream: Diversity Is 'A True Representation Of What America Is'

The 38-year-old central defender made these comments to the media before Monday's game.
By John AmatoJuly 6, 2026

Speaking to the media on July fourth before practice, USA Captain Tim Ream said the diverse background of the entire USMNT team is "a true representation of what America is."

ESPN reports:

The U.S. side is a mix of players born both at home and abroad, with some like Weston McKennie and Sergiño Dest the children of U.S. service members.

Ream said these backgrounds make for a unique blend of personalities and helped form a tight-knit group.

"First and foremost, it is special," Ream said about celebrating July fourth with the team," he said.

The USA soccer team is an amalgamation of what makes America so special. Trump, Stephen Miller, and his henchmen are doing everything they can to make America white again, but they will fail.

"It's a melting pot of people, of personalities, of characters, and like I said, it's a perfect representation of what the U.S. is and what it's about."

The White House is so racist, they've turned the word "diversity" into their own particular "n-word," and attempted to reverse actual racism to support overt racists.

It's sickening.

Good for Tim Ream.

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