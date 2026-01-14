Cancellation Of World Cup Tickets Has FIFA Panicking

Tens of thousands of fans have cancelled their tickets over security concerns and the political climate in the United States.
Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
By Ed ScarceJanuary 14, 2026

An online backlash over insane ticket prices and an equally insane political climate has FIFA officials scheduling an emergency meeting this week.

Source: Roya News

Calls to boycott FIFA World Cup 2026 have intensified, with reports that around 16,800 people cancelled their tickets overnight. The surge in cancellations has amplified pressure on the football governing body as fans cite safety fears, political protests, and wider human rights concerns linked to the host country’s policies.

In response to the growing backlash, FIFA has scheduled an emergency meeting next week to discuss the situation. The agenda is expected to focus on ticket cancellations, fan safety worries, and reputational issues as tensions mount ahead of the tournament set to run from June 11 to July 19, 2026, across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The cancellation wave, widely shared on social media, reflects a shift in fan sentiment around the tournament. Overseas supporters, particularly from Europe, South America, and Africa, have told ticketing forums and travel agents they are backing out over what they describe as safety concerns and discomfort with the political climate in the United States. This shift has reportedly also slowed hotel bookings in host cities and pushed ticket resale prices down.

