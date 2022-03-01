FIFA Kicks Russia Out Of World Cup 2022

Soccer federations around the world are unified against Russia's invasion of Ukraine
FIFA Kicks Russia Out Of World Cup 2022
Credit: Getty Images; BSR Agency
By John AmatoMarch 1, 2022

After issuing a mealymouthed response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which was tantamount to what the IOC did in the winter Olympics, FIFA finally kicked out Russia from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

ESPN is reporting,"UEFA confirmed that it was canceling its deal with sponsor Gazprom -- the Russian energy company -- which is worth €40 million a year to the organization."

UEFA also stripped Russia of hosting the Champions League final, and Paris will now host the game.

"Following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which envisaged the adoption of additional measures, FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice

.

This a big deal financially for Russia as soccer is the biggest sport in the world.

Unlike the IOC which allowed Russian athletes to compete in Beijing even after they were caught in a massive doping scandal.

Russia continues to cheat and victimize their own athletes, and the IOC still allowed a fifteen-year old ice skater to compete after she failed another drug test.

Good on the world of Futbol!

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue