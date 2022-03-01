FIFA Kicks Russia Out Of World Cup 2022

After issuing a mealymouthed response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which was tantamount to what the IOC did in the winter Olympics, FIFA finally kicked out Russia from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

ESPN is reporting,"UEFA confirmed that it was canceling its deal with sponsor Gazprom -- the Russian energy company -- which is worth €40 million a year to the organization."

UEFA also stripped Russia of hosting the Champions League final, and Paris will now host the game.

"Following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which envisaged the adoption of additional measures, FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice

.

This a big deal financially for Russia as soccer is the biggest sport in the world.

Unlike the IOC which allowed Russian athletes to compete in Beijing even after they were caught in a massive doping scandal.

Russia continues to cheat and victimize their own athletes, and the IOC still allowed a fifteen-year old ice skater to compete after she failed another drug test.

Good on the world of Futbol!